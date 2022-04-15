Karan Johar Roasts Himself While Sharing Pics from Alia-Ranbir Wedding; Dances On Radha at After-Party

Karan Johar has been one of the most integral parts of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. While he considers Alia as his daughter, the two met on the sets of Brahmastra, which is being produced by him. In fact, Karan even addressed Ranbir as his son-in-law. Now, in a recent post, the director and producer has shared his look for the wedding with his shayari, which seems to be inspired from Sara Ali Khan.

Sharing his look on Instagram, KJo wrote, “Shaadi Tayaar … dil me bahut saara pyaar … dhal gayee jawaani … but mid life crisis hai to pehen liya Manish Malhotra ki sheravani! Chand Jaisi Alia Raaja humare RK! Rab ne bana di jodi woh bhi saj dhaj ke!" See the post here:

While celebs praised him, fans were equally impressed. One person wrote, ‘Waah waah! Aap bhi aur aapki shortcut wali poetry bhi’, while another commented ‘You are such a vibe Karan’. Another person joked, ‘Aapne toh Anu Malik sahab ko takkar de di’.

That’s not all, a video of Karan Johar dancing with Alia Bhatt from Student Of The Year’s Radha song has also been doing the rounds. Karan and Alia can be seen shaking a leg to the song. This is the film that Alia Bhatt debuted with. Incidentally, in the song, Ranbir Kapoor’s father, the late Rishi Kapoor was also a part. Check out the video here:

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on the 14th of April. Alia later took to her Instagram to sharepictures from the intimate wedding. Alia and Ranbir made fans swoon when he lifted Alia in his arms after greeting the media. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor has confirmed that the couple would skip a reception ceremony. We wish the couple a happy married life, and we can’t wait to see the duo together in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

