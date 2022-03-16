Karan Johar Roped in Shah Rukh Khan’s Favourite DJ for Apoorva Mehta’s Grand Birthday Party

Celebrations are always grand for filmmaker Karan Johar. Whether it be his kid’s birthday celebration, or a party for his friends, the film director always plans them extravagantly. Following the suit, Karan Johar will be hosting the biggest birthday bash of the year this Thursday for his good friend and Dharma production’s CEO Apoorva Mehta, reported ETimes. KJo has planned an exquisite night of revelry as Apoorva Mehta turns 50, this Friday.

As per the report by the entertainment portal, Karan Johar is making sure everything about this night is grand and has sent out specially curated invites with the help of designer Harsha Khilachand. Celebrity guests have received fancy hampers which include a bottle of bubbly and a jar of chocolates.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has also made some special arrangements for music during the special night. As per ETimes, Karan Johar has roped in Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite, DJ Khushi, for this party. He has arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business and they will be performing live at the glamorous venue. Several other artists from Ibiza have also been flown down specially to perform at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash.

In attendance will be a list of celebrities including as Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria , and all those who are close to Karan Johar. The birthday bash will also be attended by several filmmakers. As the grand party is being planned on a large scale, it is being touted as one of the biggest reunions of Bollywood stars ever since the pandemic struck.

