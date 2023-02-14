Karan Johar describes himself on Instagram as ‘A father and then a filmmaker’. Time and again, he is seen sharing adorable moments from his parenthood bringing up his twins Yash and Roohi. On Valentines Day, a day to celebrate love, the filmmaker took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for his munchkins and also opened up on being a father.

Sharing a bundle of pictures with Yash and Roohi, Karan wrote, “Valentines Day for me for many years has been a day I either partied with other singles or then lamented the lack of a relationship or then celebrated my independence and solo status … it’s always been a blend of so many feeling and emotions!"

He added, “But when Roohi and Yash were born, I realised my dependency and search for love ended with their arrival into our universe! I celebrate them along with my mother everyday, but today is the day to say to all of us parents that we have forever valentines in our children! A paternal love story is the most satisfying, unconditional and exceptionally rewarding! So raise a toast and if no one sends you flowers today send yourself an emoji!"

Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy back in 2017. Earlier at an event, he had shared, “Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children."

He added, “All I can do is love them with all my heart. And also make sure that they do the right thing because I have grown up very strongly with a very strong sense of right and wrong by my parents. And I want to inculcate that in Yash and Roohi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year.

