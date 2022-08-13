Karan Johar Says He Stands by Brahmastra Unconditionally: Ayan Mukerji Has Lived, Breathed the Film

Ayan Mukerji was recently in news for defending his movie Brahmastra’s song Kesariya. He was seen saying that the controversial portion of ‘love storiyan’ acted like ‘shakar mein namak ka twist’. Seems like people’s apprehensions about the film didn’t stop at that, and there are speculations regarding how will the movie perform at the box office. Karan Johar, who has produced the movie, has now come to Ayan’s defense, and has said that he stands by the director’s movie unconditionally.

Advertisement

Calling the movie unlike anything he has seen in cinema, Karan said, “Ayan has given seven years of his life to Brahmastra. If he wanted, he could have made three or four films during that time. Instead, he chose to focus on one project, his dream project. Ayan has lived, breathed, and slept with Brahmastra. It is unlike anything we’ve seen in the cinema. In terms of budget, vision, and scale, it is the biggest film I’ve made”

Talking about Ayan’s humility, the director-producer added, “Ayan has not moved socially upwards at all. He is driving the same car that he used to seven years ago. He hasn’t moved into an upscale home either. He lives now where he lived when he came to become a director.”

Karan is regularly seen promoting the film on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

Ayan made his directorial debut at the age of 26 with the coming-of-age comedy Wake Up Sid, which was a huge commercial success. The movie was produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Ayan has also worked as Assistant Director for the movie Swades.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is all set to release on September 9. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna are also part of the film. The film will also see a special appearance of Shah Rukh Khan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here