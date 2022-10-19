Karan Johar Says His 'First Protective Parental Feeling' Was for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra as Student of the Year Completes 10 Years

Karan Johar’s Student of the Year which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra completed 10 years and with it, the trio also marked a decade in Bollywood. On this special occasion, the filmmaker took to social media to pen a long note for the film and its cast. Karan shared a montage of clips from the film and he talking about the making of SOTY and what it meant. Sharing it, he wrote, “SOTY started of as me making a “holiday film"…. A film that certainly wasn’t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining … what I didn’t realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success … would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives…"

He continued, “this film gave me three of my most defining relationships … Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family…..besides my mom they are the three people I think I talk to every single day…. I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own …but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them… I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )… I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ….. love you to the moon and back …."

Advertisement

Take a look:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who styled the trio in the film, talked about his equation with Karan in an exclusive interview with News18. “Karan and I share a very professional bond on sets. We’ve been working with each other for over three decades now and our rapport stands on mutual understanding and unspoken trust. His films have a major quotient of glamour and he unabashedly and unapologetically owns it and I share the same vision when it comes to my clothes. And this spirit is what I have always strived to reflect in the costumes I design for his films," he told us.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here