Karan Johar Says It is Tough to Make Multi-Starrers Like K3G: Not Affordable to Get So Many Actors

Karan Johar has gifted us with some remarkable films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and My Name is Khan to name a few. The filmmaker says that out of all his films, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer K3G has received the most love from audiences in India and abroad alike. The multi-starrer was released in 2001 and went on to become one of the cult classics for its dialogues, songs, and SRK-Kajol’s unmissable chemistry. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose character Poo is serving us fashion goals to date, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

In a recently held live session, the filmmaker revealed how much love the film receives and called it a comfort food for the soul. However, he added that it is not possible to create multistarrers like K3G in today’s time.

The filmmaker opined that it is economically tough to make a film that has so many leading actors and we need to energize our cinema for that to happen. He also added that is not affordable to get so many actors now but agreed that it is such a treat for viewers to see so many characters in one frame.

During the live session, he was also quizzed about some of his films including K3G, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, Karan could only answer a couple of questions. At the end of the live session, the filmmaker humbly apologized to his fans for not being able to answer questions about his own films.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar donned the director’s hat again after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is helming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The filmmaker is also back with his talk show Koffee With Karan.

