Karan Johar Says Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Will Face Criticism; Here's Why

Karan Johar is currently working on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. In a recent interview, the filmmaker talked about the film and shared how he managed to get veteran actors including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan to play key roles.

Karan shared that the film will be a ‘happy Indian family drama’ and told Mid-Day, “There is unabashed naach-gaana. Dharamji is a ball of love, and at 86, he is so passionate. Shabanaji is an acting institution. With Jayaji, whom I call aunty J, I feel like I have a mom on the set."

KJo went on to say he is aware that the film will face criticism and added that it is good since it helps him to improve. “I read the criticism before the praise. The praise does nothing for you, but what’s bad or what’s mediocre needs to be told. I even read what the trolls (write). I feel the more grounded I am, the more I will be able to fly," he said.

Karan Johar also explained that after the success of KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa: The Rise and RRR, it is important for Hindi cinema to bring back its ‘tadka’. “He cinema-going audiences want the tadka of Hindi cinema that got diluted over the decades. The [success of] KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Pushpa: The Rise [2021] [proves the theory]. We need to go back to [the elements] we grew up on — drama, songs, dance, and emotions. The phase of small-town, high-concept movies is great, but this is the reality of our times," the 50-year-old filmmaker said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to hit theatres in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is back with the seventh season of his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. While the first episode of the show featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor sharing the couch. The second episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.

