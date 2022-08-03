Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post on Sensitivity, Love Late at Night, Take a Look

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar made his fans and followers curious after sharing two cryptic posts on his social media handle late on Wednesday night. The Koffee With Karan host took to his Instagram Story section to pen two notes on sensitivity, tending to wounds, and love. His first post read, “Sensitivity is a two way street…" In another separate post, Karan wrote in Hindi, “Har zakhm par marham lagaoge toh mohobbat kya khaakh paoge."

Advertisement

While the reason for the posts is not clear, it has surely left his fans and followers curious. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Karan can currently be seen in his show Koffee With Karan. The seventh season was released last month after a long break and has aired four episodes till now. The next episode will be graced by Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

Karan will also be making his comeback as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. He recently wrapped the shooting of his film.

Advertisement

On Monday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a wholesome note on this occasion. He even shared a wrap-up video that showed fleeting glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and the rest of the cast and crew celebrating the feat with cakes and balloons laced with hugs and smiles. Karan’s note read, “It’s a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart…a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home."

The director went on to express his gratitude towards his team who assisted him relentlessly to bring this dream project of his to fruition. He shared, “We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani… I am forever grateful. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani coming soon to cinemas in 2023."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here