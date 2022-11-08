Karan Johar Shelves Screw Dheela Due To Tiger Shroff's Shocking Rs 30 Cr Fee? Here's What We Know

Karan Johar had to shelve his film Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff due to his expensive fee, a new report has claimed. It was previously revealed that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was teaming up with Tiger again after the lukewarm Student of the Year 2 for Screw Dheela. It was rumoured that the project was to go on floors in 2023. However, a new report has claimed that KJo shelved the project after Tiger’s team refused to compromise on his Rs 30 crore fee.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Tiger was excited about Screw Dheela but refused to discuss his fee with Karan. Instead, his team approached Karan and inform him that Tiger will be charging Rs 30 crore for the film, leaving Karan in absolute shock.

“Karan tried to explain to Tiger’s team that after the pandemic and the recession no producer can afford such star prices. But they wouldn’t budge. So Karan had no option but to call off the project," the source said. Karan and Tiger are yet to address the report.

Bollywood has had a turbulent year at the box office this year. Tiger had a solo release this year — Heropanti 2 — and it did not fair as per expectations. The film opened to negative reviews and disappointing box office collections. The film collected Rs 16 cr in the opening weekend and closed its lifetime collections at a shocking Rs 24.45 cr, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Meanwhile, Karan’s Dharma Production delivered two of the biggest hits of the year. The producer’s backed film Jugjugg Jeeyo collected Rs 135.19 cr. gross worldwide. The film was followed by Brahmastra, which did impressive business at the global box office. The film collected Rs 402.07 cr gross worldwide.

Meanwhile, Tiger has a few films in the pipeline. These include Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. This marks their second film since their debut film Heropanti. He will then be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

