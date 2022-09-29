Karan Johar Shockingly Reveals 'My Blood Pressure Had Dropped' After Brahmastra Screening; Know Why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is delivering a rave performance at the box office. When it comes to the critical review of the movie, the verdict is quite divided. While a section was amused by Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse, many ended up criticizing the plot of the film. Amidst this, filmmaker Karan Johar during a recent interaction revealed that he had a sleepless night after the movie’s screening, as reported by Pinkvilla. According to Karan Johar, he ended up receiving a barrage of messages about Brahmastra’s performance, while some were wonderful to read, others were completely extreme.

A night after the screening, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director felt his blood pressure drop. Reportedly, there were many thoughts going on in his mind, one of them being ‘what if we’ve gone completely wrong.’ Karan Johar revealed that he couldn’t bring himself to discuss it with Ayan Mukerji at the time. He said, “There were a couple of messages that were so wonderful to read. It was very heartening. And there were some messages that came in that were completely extreme, and I felt like my blood pressure had dropped. I felt ‘Oh my God, what if we’ve gone completely wrong.’ And this is something I couldn’t even share with Ayan or the team."

Dwelling deep into the topic, Karan Johar explained that it was stress that rendered him completely anxious. He was reportedly stressed about being the parent of the film, the parent of all the people involved in making the movie, and the people who have given their life to the film. Thinking about it all, Karan Johar did not sleep a wink after the screening. The filmmaker explained that it wasn’t that he was crying, but he couldn’t determine if Brahmastra is a big deal at the moment. He asserted that Brahmastra is a new universe and that it really fought at the box office to become a huge deal.

Karan Johar continued, “It was just stress. It was like stress as a parent to the film. I am just stressed for all these kids who’ve given their life to this film. That night I didn’t sleep a wink. It wasn’t that I was crying, it was just that I could feel like this is really a big deal. It’s a new universe and there are going to be extreme reactions. But the film, just like the process, really fought at the box office."

The first part of the trilogy was released in the first half of this month has raked great numbers at the box office. Now, reports of the second and third parts of the film being shot simultaneously have surfaced online. It is likely that Brahmastra 2 will hit the big screens in 2025. While the lead cast of Brahmastra 2 remains under wrap, the rumour mill has it that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might feature in it. It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same from Ayan Mukerji is still awaited.

