Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra Attend ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' Book Launch Event; See Pic

Sidharth Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar attended an event held for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in New Delhi recently. The book was launched at a grand event by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday, reported ANI. The book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ has been written by intellectuals and eminent citizens on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public life.

The mega event was attended by politicians and eminent personalities. During the event, the Student of The Year actor along with Karan Johar was seen greeting Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs. Sidharth and Karan were also spotted interacting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Speaking about their outfits, Sidharth opted for a white blazer over a light pink shirt. On the other hand, Karan was seen donning a black suit with his retro-oversized spectacles.

Among the eminent personalities present at event, were Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Along with other dignitaries boAt Ceo, Aman Gupta marked his presence at the event.

Speaking about the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of projects lined up for him. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

On the other hand, Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. This movie is their second collaboration after Gully Boy.

Karan recently hit the headlines for announcing the comeback of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Days after denying the return of the new season of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker announced that his popular chat show is very much coming back. Karan took to Instagram to inform fans that Koffee With Karan is set to return for its new season and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. He shared his first look from the seventh season of Koffee With Karan and also gave fans a sneak peek into the new set of the chat show.

“Koffee with Karan" featured some of the biggest names from the world of Indian entertainment opening up about their personal and professional lives on the show, which would often hit the headlines.

