Karan Johar Sings Brahmastra Song Kesariya, Yash and Roohi Ask Him Not To 'Ruin It' - Watch

On Sunday evening, KJo took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which he was seen spending some quality time with his children - Yash and Roohi. The video began with Karan singing the Kesariya song when the kids stopped him and asked him not to ruin it. “You are ruining the song. It is very new," Roohi said as Yash also shouted ‘stop’ in the most adorable way. When the filmmaker said that he will try singing the song for one last time, the kids not only stopped him but started to make loud noises.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don’t miss the last savage like I had to listen to… #kesariya #roohiyashjohar."

Advertisement

Fans and friends were quick to react to the adorable video. While Maniesh Paul dropped laughing emojis in the comment section, Shweta Bachchan dropped a series of red heart emoticons. Bipasha Basu wrote, ‘Adorable’, whereas Parineeti Chopra joked, ‘Hunarbaaz flashback’. Alia Bhatt also reacted to the video and wrote, ‘Hahahahahahsha’.

Advertisement

Karan Johar often drops the cutest pictures and videos with his kids on social media. In a recent interview, he shared that he doesn’t think his kids are aware of his profession. He revealed that he plans to show them his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they get a little older. “I don’t think they know I am a filmmaker. They know that I am somebody known, because when we travel and people come to click selfies or recognise you. Or they see my photograph on a poster like they always say ‘Dada we saw your big face on the road.’ I was like they’ve seen a banner so they know I am a little more different than the other parents perhaps. But they’re not quite sure what I do. They haven’t seen anything (his films). I am planning to show them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they are about six or seven. Right now they’re five, so maybe in a year or two I will show them," he told Pinkvilla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.