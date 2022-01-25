Karan Johar Spreads Awareness About Voting Rights on National Voters' Day, Shares Message on Koo App

Filmmaker Karan Johar has requested everyone to “not forget to exercise their rights to vote" on National Voters’ Day.

“India is the largest democracy in the world and voting is everyone’s right. Tomorrow, 25th Jan is the National Voters Day and on that occasion, I would like to remind everyone in advance to not to forget to exercise their rights to vote," said Johar.

The Election Commission (EC) celebrates 12th National Voters’ Day on Jan 25 with the theme of ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’, and envisage focus on the EC’s commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters during the elections while making the entire process hassle-free and a memorable experience for all categories of voters.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was to be the Chief Guest on this occasion but due to his inability to attend the function, his message will be virtually delivered during the function.

To mark the occasion, National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices for the year 2021-22 will be conferred on state and district level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management, accessible elections and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.

On the occasion, the National Awards will also be given to important stakeholders like government departments, EC icons and media groups for their contribution towards voters’ awareness.

During the function, the newly enrolled voters would also be felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC). The Commission has recently launched a new initiative to deliver the EPIC to newly enrolled voters, along with a personalised letter and a Voter Guidebook.

A national voter awareness contest on social media — ‘My Vote is my Future- Power of One Vote’ will also be launched to reiterate the importance of every vote through creative expression for the ongoing Assembly Elections 2022.

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India that is January 25, 1950.

(With IANS inputs)

