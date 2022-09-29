Karan Johar Talks About Initial Reactions to Brahmastra, Says ‘Some Messages Were Extreme’

The epic sci-fi drama Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, may be doing well at the box office right now, but the producer Karan Johar had some sleepless nights leading up to its release. The producer said that when the movie was released, all he wanted from the audience was their acceptance of the movie. As the movie hit the theatres, it garnered mixed reviews from viewers all around. Later, the makers and the film fraternity offered tickets at a heavily discounted price on the occasion of National Cinema Day, and Navratri, which in return helped extend the theatre run.

Karan Johar talked about his movie in-depth and said, “The budget has not been broken down into film 1, film 2, or film 3. It is for the entire trilogy. Secondly, we were just looking for the initial acceptance of this universe and it happened to us on day 1, when we got the acceptance. A film to open in Hindi to over Rs. 30 crores and in other languages, to cross the 35 crore mark, without any holiday, means that they had bought into the fact that it is a multiverse, it is a universe. We were not looking at the numbers of figures."

While they were thrilled that the movie had found a home in the hearts of the public, he noted that they expected enormous emotions because Brahmastra brought them to a new universe. “There were a couple of messages that were so wonderful to read. It was very heartening," Karan expressed. And there were some messages that were completely extreme, and he felt as if his blood pressure had fallen. “I felt ‘Oh my God, what if we’ve gone completely wrong," Karan added.

“Numbers are very important, but to us, the most important is that we get to make part 2 and part 3. You only make part 2 when part 1 gets love and accepted and that’s what has happened," the filmmaker concluded.

Even though Brahmastra received mixed reviews from critics, it has so far grossed Rs 387 crore at the global box office. It’s worth noting that, while smaller circuits haven’t performed as well, the film’s success has mostly come from major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. According to a Times of India report, the film grossed more than Rs. 50 crore in Delhi and Rs. 60 crore in Mumbai.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film was released in five different languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

