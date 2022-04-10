Karan Johar Teases Farah Khan for Buying Sunglasses Off the Streets in New York, See Funny Post

B-Town friends Karan Johar and Farah Khan are known on social media for their harmless and usually hilarious banter. Their 25-year-long friendship has led to them working on several box office hits and has given fans plenty of posts on social media of their many adventurous pursuits. Their humorous social media banter leaves viewers in fits of laughter and giggles. Only recently Khan posted a Reel on Instagram humorously questioning Johar about his outfit.

Currently the filmmaker duo is vacationing in New York City, where the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director posted Farah Khan presumably buying sunglasses from a street vendor. He hilariously captioned the Story, “Caught you!!!! Shopping for high end designer wear! Show off @farahkhankunder". The photo shows a slightly smiling Farah in black sunglasses and golden hoops. She opted for a grey poncho over a bright yet aesthetic green knitwear and finished off with black bottoms and black flip-flops. She left her hair free to complete the relaxed-filmmaker-on-vacation vibe. She reposted Johar’s story and commented “Hahahahahahhaha I live for you comments @karanjohar."

On the professional front, Johar returns to films after almost six years with romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ka Prem Kahani headlined by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dhramendra, Shabana Azim and Jaya Bachchan, scheduled to release in 2023. This film also brings the filmmaking BFFs back as Farah Khan reunites with her longtime best friend after almost a decade long gap since 2012 movie, Student of the Year. Alongside this film project, Karan Johar popularly known as KJo is also a judge on reality show, Hunarbaaz with A-listers like Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty, as reported by Pinkvilla.

