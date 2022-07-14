Karan Johar Teases Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Koffee With Karan Debut, Calls Her Episode With Akshay Kumar 'Riot'

The new season of Koffee with Karan is just an episode old but it sure is creating all the buzz in B-town. From Ranveer Singh’s now famous mimicry of Bollywood stars to the hype surrounding Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance on the couch, the show is already a favourite among all Indian talk shows. Now, the filmmaker-host has teased Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s episode.

Samantha will be making her Koffee With Karan debut this year. News18.com was the first to report that the Manjili star will be seen on the show with Akshay Kumar by her side. In a recent interview, Karan hyped the episode. He teased that the episode is a ‘riot.’

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Karan was talking about how he gets things out of people like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar when he mentioned Samantha. “You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot," he said.

The Koffee With Karan 7 trailer had revealed that she will be seen talking about ‘unhappy marriages’. In the trailer, Samantha was seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blaming him for ‘unhappy marriages.’ “You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF," she tells Karan. The host is evidently embarrassed by the statement.

