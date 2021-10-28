Karan Johar Thanks Allu Arjun for Showering Love on Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi

South superstar Allu Arjun recently wished the team of Sooryavanshi good luck as the Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer is going to be one of the biggest films to release on theatres after cinema halls reopened post-pandemic. He wished the team and hoped that the movie would bring the eyeballs back to cinemas. In a video, he says, “I really wish from the whole of South India, all the best to the entire team of Sooryavanshi. I really wish you get people back to theatres and everybody gets back to the cinema and watch this entertainment."

Following this, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to thank the superstar for his kind words. He Tweeted, “An absolute superstar through and through, thank you @alluarjun for your love!!."

Director Rohit Shetty, too, thanked the actor. He said, “As I said earlier, it’s not my film, it’s OUR film. Thank you for the love and support my brother. Wish you ALL THE BEST FOR PUSHPA, you are a rockstar."

Allu replied by saying, “Most Welcome Rohit Ji! Hope “ OUR “ film brings back people to theatres again. And we bring back those entertaining times again. Positive that this will pave way for all of us."

The action flick was booked for a March 2020 release, right before the pandemic struck the country. However, Maharashtra CM announced last month that theatres in Mumbai will reopen and since then, several filmmakers have announced the release dates of their films. Sooryavanshi will also see a cameo by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who are also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe films.

