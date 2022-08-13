Karan Johar Thinks Ananya Panday is Going to Date Someone Soon, Confirms This About Sara Ali Khan

Karan Johar is known to have a good relationship with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Kha, Janhvi, Kapoor, and Ananya Panday among other star kids. While the filmmaker said that he has parental affection for Alia, he shares an adorable bond with the others as well. In a recent interview, Karan spoke about his bond with Alia and how he is trolled for everything. The filmmaker also gave his predictions for Sara, Ananya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others.

All these stars appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 where Karan spoke to them about their careers and their dating lives. In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, he was asked to predict something about some of the stars based on what he knows about them. When asked about Ananya Panday, Karan said that the Liger star maybe dating someone soon. “Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don’t know who," Karan told the host. Interestingly, on his chat show, Karan had hinted that something is brewing between Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Talking of Sara, he confirmed that she is doing two films with him. “Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I’m producing, which is gonna be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there’s one more film that she will do for us, for which I’m also very excited. That’s her future related to me. I don’t know anything else that’s happening in her personal life."

It was earlier reported that Sara Ali Khan is teaming up with Karan’s Dharma Productions for a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. Pinkvilla had reported that Ek Thi Dayan director Kanan Iyer will be helming the project and the film has chosen the OTT route and will apparently be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

