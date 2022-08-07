Karan Johar Throws Jugjugg Jeeyo Success Party; Kiara Advani Shares Pics, Hints at Sequel

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the success of his recent production ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ by throwing a party at his place which saw the attendance of the film’s entire cast including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Kohli.

Kiara took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the bash and also hinted at the sequel. She wrote: “Thank you for the abundant love for our film #JugJuggJeeyo. @raj_a_mehta is there a sequel in the waiting?" Alia Bhatt was quick to like the post and even commented, “It’s a biggish!"

Set in the heart of Patiala, JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post-marriage issues. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“JugJugg Jeeyo has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team, and the love the film has received from the audience," Varun Dhawan earlier said in a statement. He adds, “Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. The film witnessed a very successful run at the box office and now I’m delighted that viewers can enjoy JugJugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that needs to be seen by all and I am thrilled that the film will reach a global audience across 240 countries and territories."

Basking in the glory of the acclaim that has come her way for her sensitive portrayal of a woman unhappy in her marriage, Kiara Advani expressed, “My experience of working on JugJugg Jeeyo has been extremely memorable, we formed a family while shooting the film and I’m excited to share the bond of my onscreen family with your family."

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo had first crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide. The movie managed to maintain its successful run at the box office and made a collection of over 130 crore, globally.

