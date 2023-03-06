Karan Johar To Direct Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s First Film After Their Marriage? Here’s All We Know

After dating for a few years, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a lavish ceremony that made headlines all last month. The marriage quickly became the topic of conversation, and as a result, millions of times on social media, fans shared photographs of it. Now it appears that Sid and Kiara will also make headlines this month.

As per a post by Viral Bhayani, Sidharth and Kiara are currently poised to appear in an odd romantic comedy that will be made by their mentor and close friend Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

As Sid-Kiara fans would know, after the acclaimed and successful Shershaah, these two actors will be starring opposite one another for the second time (2021). Since it was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a victim of the 1999 Indo-Pak conflict, the movie was an emotional story. In addition, the latest report states that Sid and his wife are in the mood to make a comical movie after an emotionally draining movie.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The script has been locked by Sid and much like Shershaah, it’s he who approached Karan to get the movie rolling. This is a fun entertainer with a quirky touch to it and not emotional like Shershaah because Sid believes people want to see him and Kiara in a happy film."

Karan however, has denied the speculations earlier. The director reportedly said, “Not at all," when questioned by ET Times if he had signed the contract with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, speaking about their work front, Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu. The actor is all geared up to boost the bar with his next upcoming movie-Yodha, produced by Karan Johar, the action thriller. Yodha is scheduled to release in Theatres on July 7, 2023.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Last year, she co-starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in an untitled project. Kiara will also star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

