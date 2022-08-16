Karan Johar To Host A Special Liger Premiere For His B-Town

Liger co-producer Karan Johar has decided to hold a special premiere of the upcoming sports action drama for his B-Town friends. The announcement was made during a promotional event for Liger. The premiere is scheduled to take place on August 24. Sources close to Karan Johar have revealed that invitations for the premiere have been sent to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, among many others.

Meanwhile, during one of the promotional events for Liger, Vijay Deverakonda spoke extensively about his ambitions, as well as his favourite director in the industry.

Vijay said that he always wanted to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj and hopes that he will get a call from him soon. He also expressed his desire to work with the director and stated that his wish to work with him has reached a new height after Vikram. The Arjun Reddy star’s statement on working with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been doing the rounds on social media recently. Soon, ardent fans of Vijay and Lokesh pointed out that they will make a superhit actor-director duo.

Ever since the makers of Liger released the trailer of the film, it has been in the limelight across the country. Within 24 hours, the trailer crossed over 16 million views and set a new record of being the fastest-growing trailer on social media. The film’s songs, namely Akdi Padki, Aafat and Coka 2.0, have also received rave reviews from the masses. Ahead of its release, team Liger is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on a massive scale.

Touted to be a pan-India film, Puri Jagannadh’s Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson, to name a few, in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on 25 August, and it will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

