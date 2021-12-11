Karan Johar to Introduce Ranbir Kapoor's Character Shiva in Brahmastra With First Motion Poster on This Date

Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra has been piquing fans’ interest for a long time, not only because of its theme but also because of the cast. This film will see lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen for the first time for a film, and is backed by stellar actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Since the announcement of the film in 2017, the movie has been postponed several times. The shooting also got a bit delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after the long wait, the makers of the film announced the release date of the first motion poster. Karan Johar took to his production house’s official Instagram account on December 11 and announced that the motion poster will be unveiled, along with an introduction to Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva. He wrote, “You, us and a universe of unknowns! Let’s meet each other on 15th December and unlock the first one. Enter the world of Brahmāstra at the grand fan event on 15th December! Registration link on our insta story!"

He also mentioned that there will be a fan event with the cast and crew of the film in attendance. He asked fans to register through a link on his Instagram bio section to attend the event.

Earlier this month, Ayan shared a set of pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. Ayan’s album featured the star cast of the movie. We also get a glimpse of the picturesque location. Along with the photos, Ayan wrote, “Flashes of Time (2)." He also added some hashtags to his posts, “stepping out of a cocoon" and “the time feels right". In the opening snap, both Alia and Ranbir are seen listening to the director with rapt attention. Don’t miss Amitabh Bachchan’s action mode with bloodstains on his face.

The film is expected to be released on September 9, 2022.

