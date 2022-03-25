Karan Johar To Remake Malayalam Film Hridayam, Fans Say 'Kuch Toh Original Karo Yaar'

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to the Malayalam romantic-comedy Hridayam. The director-producer made the announcement on his social media handles that he will not only be remaking the movie in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu as well. Hridayam was released earlier this year. Directed by ace filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie starred Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsub & @MerrylandCine for this huge win. Can’t wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned! (sic)."

Advertisement

The news was received with mixed responses. A few fans were not impressed that another remake was in the making. “Another remake?? Kuch toh original Karo yaar!" a comment on Karan’s post read. “Why do u guys want to remake every successful South Indian movie," asked another. A few also requested Karan to not ruin the movie. “Don’t ruin it. It was an experience watching the film on the big screen," read a comment. “Please cast appropriate actors," another fan requested.

Advertisement

Over the years, several Bollywood directors and producers have remade South movies for the Hindi audience. The most recent example is Bachchhan Paandey, which was based on the Tamil movie Jigarthanda. Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie Jersey is also a remake of the Telugu movie based on the same title starring Nani. Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada is also an adaptation of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

As for Karan, the director-producer has a slew of projects in the making under his banner Dharma Productions. While he is backing projects such as Brahmāstra, Yodha and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he will make his comeback as a director with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is slated to release in February 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.