KJo Trolls Sidharth Malhotra As Kiara Picks Vicky's Call on Koffee With Karan: 'You're Feeling Bad?'

Koffee With Karan’s recent episode, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, was full of entertainment, revelations, and lots and lots of teasing. During the episode, Sidharth finally accepted his relationship with Kiara Advani and even hinted that marriage is on the cards for the couple. Expectedly, Sidharth was mocked and teased by Vicky and Karan on the show.

During a segment called Slam Zone, Karan told Vicky and Sidharth to call their fellow celebrities and ask them to say, “hey Karan, it’s me!" Following this, Vicky quickly made a phone call to Kiara while Sidharth was still struggling to find network on his phone. “He has called Kiara," Karan mockingly told Sidharth, who said, “One second, the call is not connecting guys."

Karan then teased Kiara on the call, saying, “You are just back to Bombay. We saw at the airport…" For the unversed, Kiara recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai, where she celebrated her birthday with Sidharth and her family. “Guys, what is this?" Sidharth asked Karan and Vicky. “I’m feeling really bad," Kiara said on the phone. To this, Karan further quipped, “Yeah, you are feeling bad because Sid’s got no network." This left Vicky bursting into laughter.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

During the episode, Karan also played a clip of Kiara from an upcoming episode wherein she admitted that her and Sidharth were “more than just close friends". Kiara also dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage.

