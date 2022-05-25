Karan Johar Turns 50: From Koffee With Karan to What The Love, Here's a Look at Shows Hosted, Judged by the Filmmaker

Advertisement

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN JOHAR: Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar turns 50 today on Wednesday. The son of producer Yash Johar, Karan has launched many successful actors in Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday. However, Karan is not only known for working behind the camera but most of us know him as a television personality. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has appeared as a judge on several reality shows and has hosted a few hosted talk shows too.

To mark his 50th birthday, we take a look at popular television shows that have made KJo a household name. Or, as Kareena Kapoor Khan once quipped about him on Koffee With Karan, “You are in every ad, every show, every TV channel. Put on the channel and my mother says, ‘Karan Johar aa jaata hai’."

Koffee With Karan

The show brought us closer to Bollywood stars much before social media did. The show began in 2004 and has completed six seasons till now. Karan makes sure the viewers get all the gossip and some closure on controversies that do not seem to leave the showbiz. From Kangana Ranaut’s infamous quote where she called Karan a “flag bearer of nepotism" and Alia Bhatt confessing she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif saying she would look good with Vicky Kaushal, Koffee with Karan has given us some iconic Bollywood moments. The seventh season is all set to return this year on Disney+Hotstar.

What The Love!

Considering how romance plays a key role in Karan’s movies, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, it was only natural for him to host a dating show. What The Love! was a Netflix reality show hosted by Karan. The filmmaker played cupid along with other celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Ali Fazal and Parineeti Chopra to help real contestants find their ideal partners.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

In 2012, Karan joined the Indian version of Dancing With The Stars aka Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He was one of the judges on the dancing reality show along with actress Madhuri Dixit and choreographer Remo D’Souza from season 5 to season 9.

India’s Got Talent

Bringing his dramatic persona to another reality show, Karan also appeared as a judge on India’s Got Talent. The producer joined fellow judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Kirron Kher. Karan was a part of the show from season 4 to season 8.

Calling Karan

Karan made his debut as a radio show host with Calling Karan. In 2017, the radio show aired on Ishq 104.8 FM. Karan answered relationship-related queries of listeners and even shared some interesting anecdotes.