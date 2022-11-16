Karan Johar Turns Vicky Kaushal Into 'Fun Vicky' for Govinda Naam Mera, Film to Release on This OTT Platform

Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal are going to take us on a fun ride with their upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera and the filmmaker just shared a glimpse of the crazy journey that’s in store. KJo shared a video with Vicky teasing their upcoming film where he can be seen meeting the actor to offer him a role. Karan tells Vicky that he always does sad or intense roles and then pitches a new story to him. Vicky thinks it is going to be a film where he gets to play the hero, shoot in fancy locations and romance a heroine but the offer turns out to be completely different from what he was expecting.

When he expresses his concern to Karan over his role, the filmmaker tells him that he can either do this film or be a part of Student of the Year 3. The fun promo clip ends with Vicky agreeing to do KJo’s film, Govinda Naam Mera. Sharing the video, the filmmaker revealed that the film will release on the OTT platform Dinsey+ Hotstar, however, the release date is not out yet. Karan wrote, “Ladies & gentlemen, @vickykaushal09 seems to have chosen…#FunVicky! Buckle up, you don’t want to be missing this ride!🍿"#GovindaNaamMera coming soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar."

Advertisement

Watch the promo here:

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres. However, makers have taken the OTT route. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Mera Naam is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Director Shashank Khaitan is also one of the producers of the film. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up a schedule for his project, Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the actor will be playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here