Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda to Collaborate Again After Liger's Failure? Here's What We Know

Vijay Deverakonda’s much anticipated Bollywood debut with the film Liger, unfortunately, failed to leave a mark and impress the audience. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starred Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy among others. However, despite the failure of the film, it is being reported that Karan and Vijay are going to collaborate once again.

According to a report in ETimes, the filmmaker and actor’s camaraderie is very much alive despite the criticism the film faced and they are even discussing a new project which Karan will produce on his own. The publication also reported that the project is going to be a love story.

Meanwhile, reports were also doing the rounds that Vijay and Puri Jagannadh’s next venture, Jana Gana Mana was shelved. However, last month, Liger producer Charmee Kaur responded to those rumours and seemingly put an end to it. She took to Twitter to write, “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of … Meanwhile, RIP rumours!!"

Reports also claimed that Liger’s director Puri Jagannadh was planning to move back to Hyderabad. He is said to be living in a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The rent of his home is said to be Rs 10 lakh per month and additional maintenance costs. The Gulte.com report stated Puri is contemplating vacating the place and moving to his home in Hyderabad. He has a mansion in the famous Jubilee Hills area.

Despite the failure of Liger, the career trajectory of Vijay Deverakonda seems to be unaffected. The filming of his upcoming movie Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has almost been completed. Alongside Vijay and Samantha, Kushi also stars Jayram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in key roles.

