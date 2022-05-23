Karan Johar Weighs in on Success of South Films, Says, 'We Should Grow Together'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday weighed in on the super success of south films across India. He said that the stupendous success of South Indian movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa: The Rise is a moment of pride for Indian cinema.

The films have raised the standard of Indian films as a whole and have taught the film industry to have bigger goals, he said, adding that successful movies in all languages collectively encourage the growth of Indian cinema. The director was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

“We can say with great pride that we are all part of Indian cinema. We are proud of films like RRR, KGF, and Pushpa which did great business worldwide. These films have raised the standard of Indian films as a whole and have taught the film industry to make big goals. These films have told us how high the standard of Indian films can be and the reach of our films can go a long way," the filmmaker exclaimed.

Praising Hindi films, too, Karan said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi did good business in Hindi cinema, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has made a great start. We hope Jug Jug Jio also becomes a part of that list. We want films in all languages to achieve great success."

Coming to Punjabi-Marathi films, he said, “Punjabi and Marathi films have also done well recently, so we do not want films of any language to be compared with each other. We are proud of Indian cinema only. We want our Indian cinema to continue to grow and make a mark globally in the world of entertainment."

On the work front, Karan Johar is all set for the release of his next home production Jug Jug Jio. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor will play important roles in the film.

