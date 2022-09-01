Karan Johar Wishes to Hold Pre-Release Trial for Brahmastra After Liger Flops: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for their upcoming movie, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which will release on September 9. After Ranbir’s Shamshera tanked at the Box Office, director and producer Karan Johar is being extra careful with the release of the first part of the mega-trilogy. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy and is set on a huge budget. Karan wants to hold a pre-release ‘trial’ show for a handpicked audience who will give him honest reviews.

After Ranbir’s Shamshera, the next movie that bombed at the box office was Karan Johar-backed, Liger which features south megastar, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Pandey in pivotal roles. While everyone from the film fraternity who has seen Brahmastra has been raving about it, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is not convinced.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Karan has shown the film to his close-knit family and friends like Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, NTR Junior, and Aditya Chopra. While they have been speaking praises for the movie, the real test is when the audience will watch it in the theatres. He is keen on showing the film to the audience outside the film industry realizing that his friends from the fraternity might not be completely honest about their reviews. A source close to Karan Johar revealed, “He wants to hold pre-release ‘trial’ show for handpicked audiences who can offer doable suggestions to better the film even at this late stage when the film’s release is two weeks away". But Karan is super-confident about Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure movie that is centred around a young man whose world turns upside down as he realises he has the power to control fire and a secret he is yet to unveil. As confirmed by Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in this big-budget film.

