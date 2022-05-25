Karan Johar's Birthday: Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Ayan Mukerji and Others Snapped For Midnight Celebration

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today i.e on Wednesday. To make his day special and memorable, KJo will be hosting a mega birthday bash tonight. However, ahead of the star-studded party, a few celebrities visited Karan’s residence for an intimate mid-night celebration. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gaurav Khan, Farah Khan, Ayan Mukerji, and Apoorva Mehta among others were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at Karan’s residence.

Karan Johar’s residence was also decorated with golden balloons with “Happy Birthday KJo" written on it. Meanwhile, another balloon had “50 & Fabulous" imprinted on it too.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will also be hosting a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios. Reportedly, the theme of the party will be black and bling whereas the entire setup will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of several films for Karan. Needless to say, it will be a star-studded party with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

“Much like his films, Karan will be bringing in his 50th birthday in midst of grand sets and glamour. In fact, the filmmaker has got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the soon to be released Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to design the entire set-up for the birthday bash," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

On the work front, Karan Johar has been working on his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani these days. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for another season of Koffee With Karan.

