Karan Johar's Breakfast is His 'Jawaani Ka Raaz', Reveals Farah Khan

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back at directing films after a pause and is currently busy shooting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Joining him recently is filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan who shared a glimpse of Karan’s breakfast on her Instagram Story section. Farah shared a video where Karan is being served food as he relaxes on his chair. She wrote, “This is what breakfast looks like on a Karan Johar set."

She then asks him what he is eating, to which Karan replies, “It’s a healthy concoction of things made by Akshay, and it’s really giving me all the nutrients, so my skin glows and I look amazing for you Farah."

In the next video she shared, she wrote, “Karan Johar’s jawaani ka raaz."

Her third video also features ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra who looks at Karan’s plate and asks, “what is this?"

The love story, which involves a Bengali girl played by Alia and a Punjabi boy played by Ranveer, also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie will also mark Johar’s return to the director’s chair after five years. Johar’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil came out in 2016.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranveer took time off from their shoot to attend a concert by Brown Munde fame singer AP Dhillon.

A video was shared on social media which sees Alia and Ranveer grooving to Dhillon’s songs as he plays to a packed crowd. Since winters are setting in the heart of the country, both Alia and Ranveer were seen in warm clothes suitable for the season. Alia wore a black leather jacket and Ranveer wore a funky denim jacket to beat the chill.

