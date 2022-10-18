Karan Johar's Cryptic Post About Hard Work and Destiny Leaves Fans Confused

Karan Johar made headlines when he announced his departure from the popular social media platform Twitter. While his move elicited all kinds of reactions from the netizens, varying from shock to celebration, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director remains active on his Instagram handle. Now, after almost a week, Karan Johar has shared a cryptic post related to hard-work and destiny, leaving fans curious about what he’s trying to convey.

On Monday, Karan shared an Instagram Story in which he wrote, “Mehnat raston pe dhakke kha rahi hai… Aur kismat mahalon mein raj kar rahi hai…" which loosely translates into, ‘Those who work hard are struggling to find work and those who are lucky are ruling because they get work easily.’ He also added, “Just heard it, wanted to share."

Advertisement

While, it cannot be deduced as to what he was referring to, Karan has been a constant target for trolls who accuse the seasoned film-maker for propagating nepotism and for allegedly stifling talent from outside the industry. He was also incessantly mocked for his obsession with Alia Bhatt in the recently concluded season of Koffee With Karan.

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt was the first of the many star kids that he had launched alongside Varun Dhawan in his college drama film Student Of The Year. In fact, in the penultimate episode of KWK Season 7, Karan had acknowledged that even Alia had asked him to stop taking her name over and over again on his controversial talk show.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Johar would be coming with his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Touted to be a new age romantic flick, the quirky film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here