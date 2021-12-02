Karan Johar's Dharma Deletes Tweet After Backlash Over Kangana Ranaut's Removal from 'Ungli' Poster

As Ungli clocked seven years of its release, filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared a poster of the movie to celebrate the occasion in a now-deleted tweet. Ungli was bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner. However, it allegedly removed Kangana Ranaut from the film poster, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

It may be noted that Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with Karan for more than four years now. The modified Ungli poster featured Emraan Hashmi, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Dutt, according to HT which had taken the screengrab of the now-deleted tweet. However, Kangana, who was next to Emraan in the original poster, was nowhere to be seen. Kangana’s removal did not go down well with her fans who lashed out at Dharma Productions and Karan.

“Y’all really just cropped out Kangana, have some shame KJo," one Twitter user wrote. “Anyway… Adharma Production doesn’t deserve Kangana," another wrote, while a third said, “Kangana hate is so visible".

Both Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar received Padma Shri Awards last month. At the Times Now Summit, which Kangana attended post the Padma ceremony, the actor spoke candidly about her equation with Johar. Kangana had appeared in an episode of Koffee with Karan, and called the host “the flag bearer of nepotism".

Revealing why she didn’t meet Karan at the Padma Awards, Kangana quipped, “Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us in different time slots."

Kangana further said, “I tried to spot him around and he wasn’t there. I would have spoken to him. There can be conflicts and disagreements but that doesn’t mean that you do not believe in co-existing. That’s what I speak about and giving equal opportunities to all, be it outsider-insider, underprivileged, nepotism. I encourage co-existence of all kids so I was not going to misbehave."

