Karan Johar's Grand Birthday Bash to See These Top Bollywood Celebs; Can You Guess?

Karan Johar loves his life king size. He is one of the few filmmakers in the industry who not only impresses fans with his films but also with his quirky andaaz. Karan will soon be celebrating his 50th birthday and to mark the golden jubilee, he is reportedly all set to have a grand bash.

According to an Etimes report, Karan will be celebrating his 50th birthday in style with a star-studded party. The filmmaker has decided to invite all of his industry friends and the directors who have worked with Dharma Productions in the past. Karan’s guest list looks quite alluring as it includes names like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, newlywed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the report asserts.

Karan’s grand party is going to be all about shine as the theme will be black and bling. This isn’t the first time Karan is hosting a lavish party. Earlier, he was the host for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash. Various celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, south star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan graced the event with their presence.

Recently, Karan announced the new season of his much-anticipated show, Koffee with Karan. However, to give it a twist, Karan won’t be premiering it on television; rather this time it’ll be released on an OTT platform.

On the work front, Karan’s upcoming production, Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatres in September this year. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee and casts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is one of the most awaited ones. Apart from this, Karan will also be making a comeback as a director with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

