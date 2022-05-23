Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo Faces Plagiarism Accusations from Indian Scriptwriter and Pak Singer

The trailer of Karan Johar’s much-awaited Jugjugg Jeeyo was finally released on Sunday. The film which Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles and will hit theatres on June 24, 2022. While the trailer of the movie has left fans impressed, looks like there’s fresh trouble for Karan Johar to deal with ahead of the film’s release.

Pakistani singer named Abrar Ul Haq has alleged that the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo used his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ without his consent. The singer took to social media claiming the same and threatened to take legal action against the filmmaker. He also claimed that this is his 6th song which has been used by Dharma Productions without his consent. “I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban" to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar," he tweeted.

“Song “Nach Punjaban" has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action," Abrar Ul Haq added.

Meanwhile, even in India, a person named Vishal A. Singh, who is reportedly a screenwriter has leveled plagiarism charges on Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions as well. He has alleged that his story titled ‘Bunny Rani’ has been copied by KJo’s Dharma Productions as Jugjugg Jeeyo.

“Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar", the person wrote in a series of tweets.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years.

