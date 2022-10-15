Karan Johar’s Kids Yash and Roohi Roast KJo As He Sings ‘Abhi Na Jao’ In ROFL Video; Check Here

Karan Johar has kickstarted his weekend on a fun note. The filmmaker is spending quality time with family and has been giving fans glimpses of the same on his Instagram handle. He shared a video where his children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar made fun of his singing. Yash began the video muttering as Karan asked him to repeat what he had just said. Yash continues by saying that he saw him on TV and questioned why he was singing so badly. Then Karan queries, “What is he doing wrong?" “Singing so badly," Yash and Roohi replied in response.

In response, Karan said he sings very well. He goes on to say that he has a trained voice, but it’s only in his head; nonetheless, he sings beautifully. He then asks if they want to hear him sing, and the duo says yes. After that, the filmmaker begins singing the song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar. They both put their hands over their ears a split second later. Karan told them to at least listen to him for a while. They laughed but did not put their hands down. Along with the video, Karan writes, “No fans of my surili aawaz in my house". Take a look at Karan Johar’s Instagram post.

Several celebs from the industry commented on the post. Celebs such as Farah Khan Kunder, Sonali Bendre, Rajiv Adatia, Maheep Kapoor and more penned sweet messages in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “This is such a sweet video". Another user wrote, “You’re such a sweet dad". A third user wrote, “Yash’s sincerity at not listening to you is epic". Several users also commented with laughing emojis.

Karan Johar loves sharing videos of his kids, Yash and Roohi, on his social media handle. Apart from that, he also goes on to give glimpses of his upcoming projects, talk shows and much more.

On the work front, Karan will be producing Sharan Sharma’s Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film will star Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The film is expected to release in 2023. The

