Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan's Latest Season to Go on Floors in May, Details Inside

When it comes to entertaining audiences, anyone can hardly beat filmmaker Karan Johar in Bollywood. And if recent reports are anything to go by, Karan is coming back with lots of B’Town gossips. According to Pinkvilla, the latest season of his talk show Koffee With Karan will go on floors in May this year. “Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May," the publication quoted its source as saying.

Pinkvilla further informed that several prominent names in the film industry will be guests on his show. These names include Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others.

Earlier, a lot of A-listers like Varun, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra among several others have been a part of the show.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently shooting for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani narrates the story of a boy belonging to a rich family. The girl belongs to a middle-class family and they fall in love with each other. Their parents are unhappy with this.

