Karan Johar's Latest Photo Shoot With His Kids Roohi And Yash Wins Hearts; Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora React

Karan Johar shared a set of cute black and white pictures of himself posing candidly with his kids Yash and Roohi.

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 11:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar posing with his kids Yash and Roohi in his latest Instagram post.

Karan Johar had an interesting 2022. Not only his productions Brahmastra Part One: Shiva went on to break the dry spell at the box office but also remained a hot topic among the culture circuits. To add to that, he also headlined the latest season of his controversial talk show Koffee With Karan that saw tinsel town stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar indulging in some bone-tickling banter. The filmmaker is also popular for his social media presence which often features his kids Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar shared yet another bunch of cute pictures expressing his joy of being a parent.

On Wednesday, the Ae Dil Hi Mushkil film-maker took to his Instagram handle to post multiple black and white pictures that showed him and his kids Yash and Roohi huddled up in his lap. Another snap captured Yash smiling ear to ear for the camera in his white cactus-themed shirt and shorts while Roohi in her round specs joined along with her brother. As for the third picture, the happy family of three was captured laughing together. Penning a heartfelt caption, Karan Johar wrote, “Being a parent is not an emotion… It’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced…. Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent… If only cuddles had a language of their own. Thank you for shooting these precious images @ishannair!"

Several celebs like Kiara Advani, B Praak, Arjun Bijlani, Riddhima Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor among others painted the comment section red with cute heart emojis. Sania Mirza commented, “Love(with heart emoji)".

Ronit Roy wrote, “OMG!!! How sweet is that! God Bless God Bless!" Ekta Kapoor commented, “So much love!" Sharvari Wagh wrote, “Sooo cute!!!" A fan said, “Hats off for being a father and mother!"

Meanwhile, Karan has an interesting line of movies in the pipeline. Karan will be returning as director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after six years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead while Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play vital supporting roles. Karan is also set to direct an action film following the rom-com film

first published: January 19, 2023, 11:18 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 11:18 IST
