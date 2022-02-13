IPL Auction 2022

Karan Johar's Son Asks Him to 'Take a Chill Pill' as the Filmmaker Corrects His Lyrics of Gehraiyaan Song Doobey

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi sang their own version of the song Doobey
Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi sang their own version of the song Doobey

Karan Johar shared a video where he asks his twins what song they are singing. The kids confidently say, 'Haan Doogey,' following which he corrects them.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 13, 2022, 13:25 IST

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa was released on February 11 and has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, the songs of the film have been praised and a lot of people have taken to social media to share their versions of the song. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash left the audiences in split with their version of the film’s song Doobey. Karan is also a producer of Gehraiyaan.

He took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share a video where he asks his twins what song they are singing. The kids confidently singsong, “Haan Doogey," following which Karan explains to them that it is ‘Doobey’ and not Doogay. Yash then asks Karan to take a chill pill. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Please see what is happening !!!! 😂"

Advertisement

Watch the hilarious video here:

Karan Johar welcomed his twins through surrogacy in February 2017. He often shares videos featuring his kids on social media.

Meanwhile, Shakun Batra’s latest offering Gehraiyaan revolves around infidelity. Deepika’s Alisha and Siddhant’s Zain cheat on their respective partners, making life complicated for all four of them.

Gehraiyaan skipped the theatrical release and premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film has opened to mixed reviews. The News18 review read, “While Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men are huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress."

