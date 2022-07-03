Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi Greet the Paparazzi With a 'Namaste', Watch Adorable Video

Apart from shelling out blockbuster films and being the source of all Bollywood gossip and entertainment, Karan Johar is known for another thing. That is being a doting father to his twins Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker was recently in London with his kids and recently returned to India. At the airport, he and his kids were clicked by the paparazzi and their interaction is winning the internet. While walking out of the airport, the filmmaker asks them to greet the paparazzi with a namaste (folded hand gesture), to which the kids oblige.

They adorably fold their hand and greet the shutterbugs waiting for them. Watch the video here:

Karan Johar keeps sharing hilarious reels with Yash and Roohi. In most of the videos, the little munchkins are seen trolling their father. A couple of weeks ago, he shared a video of Yash trolling him for his pout. In the video, Karan asks Yash, “What do you not like?" to which Yash responds, “I don’t like dada doing this kind of pose," simultaneously imitating the pout pose that he generally makes in his photographs. Karan can be heard giggling at the end of the playful video. His caption to the adorable video read, “I have been pout shamed."

Karan can be seen clutching Yash’s shoulder, attempting to balance him from falling down while Yash is looking cute in a pink t-shirt in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is busy directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Perm Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He will also be returning with his talk show Koffee With Karan. The trailer of the 7th season was unveiled recently and it features stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

