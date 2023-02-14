Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills. Over the years, the actor had quite an inspiring journey, and Bigg Boss 15 was one of them. One of the biggest highlights of this season was his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple started dating during their stint in the hit reality show and are now tagged as one of the most popular and adorable couples. Often times, the couple, known as TejRan share mushy posts on social media and leave their fans gushing. Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Karan Kundrra has penned a beautiful poem for his ladylove - Tejasswi Prakash.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Kundrra dropped a couple of gorgeous pics of the duo, from their exotic vacays, shelling out couple goals. In the first pic, Karan is seen kissing Tejasswi as she smiles and lives the moment. They are seen on a boat. Next, we see a pic from their holiday in the hills, Teja is seen sharing a tight hug with Karan as he holds the cam and clicks picture. In the next slide, Tejasswi is seen resting her head on Karan’s shoulder as they both sat on a dinner table. The last pic in the post sees Karan and Teja holding drinks in hand as they both pose for the lens together. The pics are testimony to the strong bond the couple shares.

Taking to the captions, Karan Kundra dedicated a poem for Tejasswi Prakash. She wrote, “teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..! "

Soon after the post was shared, the Naagin 6 actress was quick to respond. She wrote,"You wrote so well… this is all I could come up with… ."

Fans reacted to the post by dropping several red heart emoticons and sent Valentine’s Day wishes to their favourite couple.

Karan Kundrra made his debut in the showbiz world with the popular show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009 and starred opposite Kritika Kamra. Karan then hosted some popular shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. He also starred in films such as Mubarakan and 1921, and in 2021, he also essayed a pivotal character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Karan is now gearing up for his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in main roles. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Ishq Mein Ghayal will soon air on Colors TV.

