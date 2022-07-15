Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash emit couple-goals energy every time they are photographed together. A recent post of the duo was shared where they were seen posing for the paps, with Karan handling Tejasswi with care and kissing her on her forehead. The duo looked magical, where Tejasswi was seen adorning a beautiful golden attire with glowy makeup and Karan was wearing a grey suit, which he accessorized with a watch.

The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Fans flooded the comment section with praise and admiration saying “Power Couple" “They are match made in heaven" “The Music Video is blockbuster their chemistry is just shinning and adding soul to the song"

Advertisement

Their newest venture together is a music video called “Baarish Aayi Hain". Baarish Aayi Hai seems like an extended video of all of TejRan moments combined together. From having Tejasswi jump on Karan Kundrra to the two romancing in the rain, to a glimpse of Tejasswi lovingly beating Karan as he surprises her, the video has just everything. It is like their real life chemistry has been translated to the screen as-it-is. Needless to say, their romance and mushy moments is the main highlight of the song.

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghosal and Stebin Ben. The music has been composed by Javed - Mohsin and the lyrics are by Kunaal Vermaa.

Karan and Tejasswi began dating when they were inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple are much in love, and their loved up and mushy moments have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Tejasswi even posted a video with both her ‘mummas’ fans adored them completely.

Advertisement

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting Dance Deewane Junior, whereas Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.