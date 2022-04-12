Home » News » Movies » Karan Kundrra Almost Confirms His Roka With Tejasswi Prakash And TejRan Fans Are Celebrating

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate their first Holi together.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dominating headlines ever since they became a couple inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 12, 2022, 09:19 IST

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been taking the internet by storm ever since they came out of Bigg Boss 15 house. The duo has become one of the most loved couples in the Indian TV industry. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi’s Roka rumours also made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead.

In his latest interview with Telly Talk, Karan was again asked about the Roka rumours. He said that he keeps on dropping subtle hints from time to time. But he did not deny or confirm it. He further said that he’s already revealed what he wanted to in his earlier interviews. And, fans now believe that the Roka has actually happened and they have begun celebrating on social media.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, Karan too talked about their marriage plans in a recent interview. The actor mentioned that he feels extremely “thankful" to have Tejasswi as his companion. “Our relationship is getting stronger. We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us," Karan said as reported by Hindustan Times.

