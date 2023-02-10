Ever since the trailer of Karan Kundrra’s upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal has been released, netizens have been comparing it to The Vampire Diaries or the Twilight series. It is because, in the show, Karan will be seen playing the role of a werewolf. In a recent interview, Kundrra also reacted to the comparisons and shared how certain scenes remind him of Damon from The Vampire Diaries.

“If it’s been a simple love story of a girl and two brothers then it could have been anything but now it’s a fantasy genre so we get a lot of comparisons with The Vampire Diaries or Twilight," Karan told Pinkvilla.

“Sometimes if I am doing anything I suddenly remember that oh wait isn’t this something Damon would use to do. Then I would say to myself please put aside this character and bring your own legacy," the actor added.

Besides Karan Kundrra, Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Maajani in the lead. During the interaction, Karan also talked about the show being a two-hero project and shared that all actors will bring a ‘great viewership’. “I am very clear that I have my own legacy so I will bring my own audience and Gashmeer will bring his own audience. Similarly, Reem has her own fan following and she will bring her own people. So we three will bring a great viewership that is my perspective," Bigg Boss 15’s second runner-up said.

For the unversed, when Ishq Mein Ghayal trailer was released last month, it revealed that Karan will be playing the role of a vampire named Veer. The trailer also reminded netizens of the film series, The Twilight Saga. “Seems like pyar ki ek kahani a vampire-based serial used to come on…But there is a touch of twilight too," one of the fans had written. Ishq Mein Ghayal will premiere on February 13.

