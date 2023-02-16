It’s been two days since Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh starrer Ishq Mein Ghayal premiered and the show is already trending big on Twitter. In the show, Karan and Gashmeer as seen playing the role of two vampire brothers named Veer and Armaan respectively. They are always at loggerheads and are often seen fighting each other in their werewolf avatar. But looks like their chemistry has left netizens completely impressed.

On Thursday, several fans took to Twitter to appreciate Karan and Gashmeer’s performance in Ishq Mein Ghyal. While some called them the ‘two pillars of the show’, others hailed their vampire look by calling it ‘fantastic’. “Haven’t watched any of their shows before but loving their performances in #TereIshqMeinGhayal. both are fantastic actors. there shouldn’t be any comparison between Arman n Veer," one of the Tweets read.

Recently, Karan also talked about Ishq Mein Ghayal being a two-hero show and shared that ‘we are all experienced, confident and secure people’. “Gashmeer comes with his experience, me with my own legacy of work and Reem with her popularity. Together we are creating something memorable. I think all of us are people who want to know what we can bring to the table rather than what we can take back. It’s only now that you guys are talking about it that I feel it’s a big deal. I think we are all experienced, confident and secure people. I strongly believe we are working together rather than against each other," he told Indian Express.

