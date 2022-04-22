Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula's Bromance in Lock Upp Leaves Fans Amazed, Watch

Thursday’s episode of Lock Upp was all about the bromance between Prince Narula and Karan Kundrra. While Prince entered the show as a contestant for a few days, Karan, who is the jailor of Lock Upp was seen praising his friend. Ever since Prince entered the reality show, there have been some heated arguments and changes in power dynamics among contestants.

In a teaser shared on Instagram, Karan was seen describing his bond with Prince as he said, “You know me and Prince met on a reality show. The kind of shows me and Prince have done, it doesn’t end with the show ending. It’s a vibe that goes on. You become family. The kind of strong bonds that happen in reality shows is something that lasts.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in one of the episodes, Prince was asked by fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui if Karan was his friend, to which he responded, “Bhai Hai.”

Besides complimenting Prince, Karan also indulged in some shenanigans with the former Bigg Boss season 9 winner. Karan asked Prince to stand next to him and remember the good old days when they both were the judges on MTV Roadies. Karan also joked that he should bring his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and Prince should bring his wife Yuvika Chaudhary on the show as well. The Bigg Boss season 15 contestant also pointed out, “He (Prince) met his lady love on a show like this, I met my lady love on a show like this.”

Fans of Prince and Karan also expressed their euphoric reaction to this sweet reunion. One of the top comments on the Instagram post described Prince and Karan’s bond as “True brotherhood.” Fans have also coined a portmanteau to describe their friendship as one comment mentioned, “The beauty of this bond is beyond words. PriRan.” Another fan commented, “Yes, it's a vibe that goes on. PriRan”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.