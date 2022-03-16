Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Are Already Thinking Of Kids: 'She Wants 25 Babies, I Want A Daughter'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating since their stint at the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple went on to become the Top 5 finalists of the show as well, with Tejasswi winning the trophy. Although Bigg Boss 15 ended, Tejran’s relationship is going strong. The couple is often spotted on sets of each others’ shows and raving about each other. While Karan and Tejasswi are yet to share their wedding plans, it seems like they’ve already spoken about having babies.

In a recent interview, Karan confessed that he would make a better father over a good husband when he revealed that he wants a daughter while Tejasswi wants 25 children. The actor also joked that with those many children in the house, Karan wouldn’t be a father but a school principal.

Advertisement

“Mujhe toh ek beti chahiye. Usko 25 bacche chahiye (I want one daughter but Tejasswi wants 25 kids)," Karan told RJ

Siddharth Kannan in an interview with singer Akasa seated beside them. Akasa, who was also on Bigg Boss 15, felt that Karan and Tejasswi should have an elder daughter and a younger son. “I’ll be a principal no. I’ll have my own school, my own kids. Then I am not a father, I am a principal," Karan joked.

During the interview, Akasa added, “Karan will make a very good husband. I am so excited for him to get married." However, Karan seemed to have a different opinion. “I will be a good father. I was very young when my sister had her kids. I have my twin nephews when I was just 12. Didi, she’s a doctor, had a struggling time in the US and she was giving her (exams) so they (the twins) stayed with me. So I realised I’m really good with kids. I have that caring nature," he said before joking, “Meri beti ho jaye aur do-teen murder na ho toh mera naam badal dena." How cute would Karan look as a papa with his daughter!

Karan and Akasa, who became good friends on Bigg Boss 15, collaborated on a song titled Kamle. The music video was released earlier this week.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.