Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to give us couple goals. Ever since the duo started dating, they have shared glimpses of their fun banter time and again. Recently, Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video in which he can be seen pulling Tejasswi’s leg, while the latter struggles to reply to her fans. In the video, the Naagin 6 actress can be seen sitting in the dressing room on the sets of her show when Karan also barges in.

However, while responding to her supporters on Twitter, Tejasswi appears to be a little lost and asks Karan for assistance. Karan asks her, “Yeah, what’s your problem?" Tejasswi struggles and contemplates if she should say something nice to her fans. She then asks for some suggestions from him since she doesn’t want to reply with a simple thank you to everyone. However, Karan continues to tease her and adds, “Tu mera dekh kitna kuch likha hai meine, reign, era, queen. Ek hi tweet mein kitna kuch ghussaya hai maine (You look at my tweet. I have written reign, era, and queen all in one tweet)." Karan further adds how Tejasswi forced him to reply to a few fan tweets as well. Tejasswi asks Karan not to disturb her and concentrates hard to give a suitable reply.

Karan and Tejasswi’s fans have always adored the way the couple spends time with each other. Earlier in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently filming her television program, Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is preparing for the premiere of his new series, Ishq Mein Ghayal which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead.

