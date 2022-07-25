Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Are Setting Couple Goals As They Enjoy a Bike Ride Together; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of television’s much-loved couples for a reason. They never fail to impress all with their cute chemistry and adorable moments. Once again the couple is winning hearts as they went out on a bike ride in the city.

On Sunday night, Karan Kundrra was snapped by the paparazzi as he took Tejasswi Prakash on a bike ride. They were spotted at Versova Jetty in Mumbai. While the Naagin 6 actress wore a pink t-shirt along with denim jeans, Karan sported an oversized hoodie with blue trousers. He also wore a cap and looked even more dapper. Needless to say, the two actors are setting couple goals and their pictures/videos are now going viral on social media.

This is not the first time that Karan came to pick up his ladylove on his bike. They were first spotted riding a bike in the city when Tejasswi Prakash made a special appearance on Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan Kundrra was the host of the show.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other while they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show, Karan was also one of the finalists. Recently, the Naagin 6 actress opened up her first date with Karan Kundrra and revealed that it was impromptu. “It was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night," she told Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were recently seen in a romantic music video titled Baarish Aayi Hai. It was widely loved by TejRan fans.

