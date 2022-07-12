Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Channel Sizzling Chemistry In ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ Teaser; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo leave their fans awestruck each time they are seen out and about in the city. It is always a treat to their fans to watch them together on screen. And after delighting their fans with their first music video Rula Deti Hai, TejRan is back with yet another romantic monsoon song, “Baarish Aayi Hai."

Karan and Teja took to Instagram and posted a teaser of the song, piquing the fans’ curiosity. The romantic teaser sees a happy Teja and Karan running to each other as they meet each other in the middle of a bridge and they hug each other lovingly. We also see the couple cherishing the rain and at the end of the teaser, they part their ways. The song will be sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal

The caption to the video reads, “Aisi #BaarishAayiHai… 🌧❤ How will this story go? Find out on 14th July at 11am, only on @vyrloriginals @youtubeindia channel."

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, the duo’s celebrity friends, and fans from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower love on their fav actors.

One of the comments read, “So cuteeee cantt wait brooo 😍❤," another fan added, “Your chemistry ur smiling faces in the element r ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the music is sooooo soothing can’t wait for the song."

This isn’t the first time the duo had served us with their PDA filled moments. They often drop love-filled pictures and videos on social media, sharing with fans a glimpse of their behind-the-camera life.

Earlier, in a video posted by Tejasswi Prakash’s fan page, we see Karan Kundrra as she sat amid a puja, and he is seen catching up with Teja on a video call. The actor even gets the Naagin star to do virtual darshan from her phone and it is all things adorable. Karan is seen grinning from ear to ear as soon as he connects to his bae Teja over the video call. Teja too is seen with her make-up, and it seems that the actress might have stolen some time off the shoot to catch up with Karan. The super adorable video showcases the sweet bond the couple shares.

Karan and Tejasswi began dating when they were inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple are much in love, and their loved up and mushy moments have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Tejasswi even posted a video with both her ‘mummas’ fans adored them completely! Karan also recently reprimanded Teja’s fan club recentlyOne of Tejasswi’s fans put out a nasty message wishing death on Karan Kundrra. Not just this, but the social media user also wrote about how the Bigg Boss 15 winner would be free if Karan passes away. Reacting to the same, Karan Kundrra took to Twitter and called it ‘lowest of lows’.

